Bhatkal tragedy: CM Siddaramaiah announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Karwar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the eight people who drowned while reportedly collecting mussel shells in the Tatte Hakkalu river area near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

Sharing information through his official X account, the Karnataka Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in which eight members belonging to a single family lost their lives after entering the water to collect mussel shells near the coastal region of Tatte Hakkalu.

ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಭಟ್ಕಳ ಸಮೀಪದ ತಟ್ಟೆಹಕ್ಕಲು ಕಡಲ ತೀರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಪ್ಪೆಚಿಪ್ಪು ತರಲು ಹೋದವರ ಪೈಕಿ ಒಂದೇ ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಎಂಟು ಮಂದಿ ನೀರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಸಂಕಟವಾಯಿತು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.



ಇದೊಂದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ ಮತ್ತು ನೋವಿನ ಘಟನೆ. ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದವರ… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 24, 2026

S Siddaramaiah described the incident as extremely unfortunate and heartbreaking. He said he was deeply pained after learning about the deaths and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He also assured that the state government would extend financial assistance to the affected families on humanitarian grounds.

According to reports, some persons are still missing following the incident, and intensive search operations are underway. Rescue teams and local authorities have continued efforts to trace the missing individuals. The Chief Minister expressed hope that those missing would be found safe and reunited with their families.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said eight people had been confirmed dead so far, while two bodies were yet to be recovered. He stated that rescue operations were continuing at the site and that injured persons had been rescued safely.

Also Read Eight drown in stream near Karnataka’s Bhatkal while collecting shell stones

The Chief Minister further announced that the Karnataka government would bear the complete medical expenses of the injured victims. He also said that State Minister Mankal Vaidya had been instructed to visit the accident spot and oversee relief and rescue measures.

The tragedy has shocked the coastal region of Uttara Kannada, with locals mourning the loss of several lives from a single family. Authorities are continuing rescue and recovery operations in the area while district officials monitor the situation closely.