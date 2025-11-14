Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among Bollywood’s most loved celebrity couples. Their marriage in April 2022 brought together two powerful film families, the Bhatts and the Kapoors. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year, and she has already become a favorite among fans who adore every glimpse Alia shares online.

The Bhatt Family and a Painful Rift

While the wedding was a joyful celebration for many, it also highlighted a long-standing rift within the Bhatt family. Mahesh Bhatt and his brother, Mukesh Bhatt, were once one of Bollywood’s most successful duos. Together, they founded Vishesh Films and delivered hit movies like Aashiqui, Raaz, Murder, and Sadak.

However, their partnership ended in 2021, and their personal relationship also weakened over time.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Mukesh Bhatt revealed that he was not invited to Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. Speaking honestly, he said, “I will be a hypocrite if I say I did not feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. I love Alia a lot and also Shaheen. When she got married, I felt like my daughter was getting married. I really wanted to be there.”

Mukesh also shared that he has not met Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, Raha, who is now three years old. He said, “When I heard Alia was pregnant and then had a baby, my eyes longed to see Raha. I love kids a lot.”

Choosing Not to Cause Discomfort

Mukesh explained that he did not reach out because he did not want to make Alia uncomfortable. “I did not try because I did not want to put her in a difficult position. I blessed them from my heart,” he added.

Mukesh’s words reflect the deep emotional impact of the Bhatt brothers’ fallout, showing how a professional split changed personal relationships within one of Bollywood’s most respected families.