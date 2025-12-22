Telangana announces special Mahalakshmi cards for women bus passengers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will now start providing Special Mahalakshmi cards to every woman bus passenger across the state, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday, December 22.

Speaking alongside Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, Bhatti said that 255 crore free bus journeys have been undertaken since the inception of the scheme on December 9, 2023.

He said the government has successfully cleared a significant portion of the dues on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), from Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 660 crore, while CCS dues have reduced from Rs 600 crore to Rs 373 crore.

“The government also plans to introduce 2,800 electric buses in Hyderabad and 100 e-buses each in Nizamabad and Warangal, as part of the PM e-DRIVE initiative,” Bhatti said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that Rs 152 crore funds have been released to cover rent, mess and cosmetic charges for Gurukul institutions, and that 100 integrated schools have been approved. “Books, uniforms and shoes would be distributed to students before the start of the academic year. Free electricity bills for Rajaka and Nai Brahmin families engaged in traditional occupations will be released on a monthly basis,” he said.

Recently, the TGSRTC released a statement saying 118.78 crore women and trans women passengers have used its services, pushing occupancy levels from 70 per cent to 105 per cent.



