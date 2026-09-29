Bhatti calls Dalits, tribals to unite under Congress

New Delhi: Condemning the insult of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge with an alleged ‘purification’ ritual in Uttarakhand, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, September 29, called for a united nationwide struggle to protect the self-respect of Dalits and Adivasis.

He was speaking at a Dalit-Adivasi Self-Respect Conference organised by the Congress SC and ST MPs Forum in New Delhi.

Attacking the BJP at the Centre, Bhatti Vikramarka said the saffron party does not have faith in the Indian Constitution.

“The Indian Constitution is what binds every citizen of the country together. Violating the Constitution means weakening the very foundations of the nation,” Bhatti said.

He stated that several laws were enacted by the Congress government to combat discrimination against Dalits and Adivasis but expressed concern that incidents of discrimination continue to occur even today.

He recalled that the first resolution against untouchability was adopted under the leadership of the Congress, followed by the adoption and implementation of the Constitution.

‘Why case against Rahul Gandhi?’

Bhatti Vikramarka criticised the action taken against Rahul Gandhi when he demanded an FIR over the incident involving Kharge.

He said that instead of taking action against those responsible, a case was filed against Rahul Gandhi. “If someone questions the authorities seeking justice for a person who has been insulted, cases are being filed against those who raise the question. This exposes the discrimination that exists within the system against Dalits and Adivasis,” Bhatti said.

‘Crores of SCs, minorities treated as 2nd class citizens’

Bhatti pointed out that crores of people belonging to SC, ST and minority communities live across the country. He said governments have a responsibility to implement the constitutional guarantees that ensure equal rights and dignity for all citizens.

“We cannot accept a situation where crores of people, including SCs, Adivasis and minorities, are treated as second-class citizens. We must all come together and fight for our self-respect,” he said.

Bhatti stressed the need to expand the movement across the country to prevent discrimination and humiliation against Dalit and Adivasi communities.

“Let us go to every state, create awareness among the people and fight for our self-respect. We will not tolerate any insult,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said there was a need to protect the social justice laws enacted during Congress governments. He called upon Dalits, Adivasis and weaker sections to stand united under the Congress banner for the protection of their rights and dignity.