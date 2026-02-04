BHEL bags over Rs 1,000 cr project from Hindalco Industries

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Hindalco Industries.

BHEL said a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard has been received from Aditya Aluminium, Hindalco Industries.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply up to site, unloading & storage, erection, commissioning and performance guarantee test for 2 x 150 megawatt BTG (boiler, turbine, and generator) package excluding civil work.

The project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read Stock market advances in early deals on fresh foreign fund inflows

Under Ministry of Heavy Industries, BHEL is one of India‘s largest engineering and manufacturing enterprises in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and a leading power equipment manufacturer globally.

The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services to players in power, transmission, transportation, renewables, water, defence & aerospace, oil & gas, among others.