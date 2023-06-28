Bhim Army chief shot at in UP, rushed to hospital

"A bullet brushed past him," said Saharanpur senior superintendent of police.

Updated: 28th June 2023 7:23 pm IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad (File Photo)
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was shot at by unidentified men in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) was quoted by Hindustan Times, “Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He is alright and has been taken to a community health center (CHC) for medical treatment. He is currently under observation.”

The incident happened in Deoband town. According to reports just in, he had gone to attend a ‘terhavi’ ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

