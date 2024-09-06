Bhim Army member found dead in Jharkhand, family alleges murder

A member of the Bhim Army identified as Mohammed Shahid Hussain was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Latehar town of Jharkhand.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, September 4 in Latehar’s Manika block. Hussain’s body was discovered hanging from a tree in a nearby forest in his village.

While the local police deem it as a suicide, Hussain’s family members have raised serious doubts about the police’s narrative. They claim that there are visible signs of assault on his body.

“As seen from the photographs there are bruises on the body, and it appears he was beaten to death. We would like the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and make sure an arrest of culprits involved in the crime,” said a family member.

Mohammad Shahid Hussain, a Bhim Army member, was found dead in Latehar, Jharkhand. While police claim it’s a suicide by hanging, family members allege he was beaten to death, pointing to body marks as evidence. @JharkhandPolice pic.twitter.com/MqdIEN04oq — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal001) September 5, 2024

The Bhim Army which is a Dalit rights organization, has reacted to the incident and called for investigation and prosecution. They have said that Hussain was targeted because he was active in the organization.

“Shahid Hussain was a dedicated member of the Bhim Army, and we believe he was killed because of his work for the rights of the Dalit community. We demand a fair investigation and justice for his family,” said a Bhim Army spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. They have assured of a detailed probe and said anyone found guilty will be brought to justice.