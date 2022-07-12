Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from surrender to activist P. Varavara Rao in the Bhima Koregaon case till July 19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested an adjournment in the matter before a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit.

Mehta submitted before the bench that the matter should be kept for either Wednesday or Thursday and added that protection may continue till then. Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Rao, said he would not come in the way of Mehta’s request.

The bench said it would extend Rao’s protection, as it did not want him to be arrested for the reason that the matter was not heard. It passed the order for extension of temporary bail granted by the Bombay High Court.

Rao had moved the top court challenging the Bombay High Court’s order of April 13, which declined his request to stay at his home in Telangana. However, the high court extended the period of temporary bail for three months against the backdrop of medical reasons.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 19. “At the joint request of counsels appearing for the parties, list the matter on July 19,” said the bench.

In the plea, Rao submitted before the top court that any further incarceration would ring the death knell for him against the backdrop of his advancing age and deteriorating health, which is a fatal combination.