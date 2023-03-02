Bhiwani killings suspect Monu Manesar fled to Nepal: Report

Prime suspect in the Bhiwani killings case Monu Manesar, who belongs to the Bajrang Dal, has allegedly fled the country to neighboring Nepal.

According to Tribune India, a senior Rajasthan police official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the whereabouts of Monu and four other suspects were received while intercepting the calls he made to his accomplices under surveillance and recording their financial transactions.

“We have got intel inputs in the matter but can’t reveal much at this stage,” the senior official was quoted by Tribune India.

Monu and his associates have been charged with kidnapping and murdering two Muslim men – Junaid and Nasir. On February 16, the charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana.

They have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping), and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on the morning of February 16.

Nasir is survived by his wife, while Junaid is survived by his wife, six children and a mentally challenged brother.

A total of nine accused, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who runs a cow protection group, and Srikant Pandit, whose mother lodged a complaint against the Rajasthan Police, have been named in the case so far.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Ashok Gehlot met the bereaved families of Junaid and Nasir and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

“The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the wives and children of both the deceased. An amount of Rs 1 lakh each will be provided as cash whereas a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh each will be done so that the dependent families do not face any problem in the education and marriage of the kids,” he told reporters.