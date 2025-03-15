Telangana HC orders status quo in Maheshwaram Bhoodan land case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has intervened in a significant land dispute involving the Bhoodan Yagna Board, emphasizing the importance of resolving such issues with public interest in mind.

The dispute centers around 50 acres of land in Nagaram, Maheshwaram Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, valued at hundreds of crores.

The Bhoodan Yagna Board claims ownership of the land, citing it was donated for the welfare of the poor. However, E.I.P.L. Construction has challenged this, arguing that past transactions were allowed by authorities, which are now being deemed illegal.

The company contends that these actions are an attempt to seize the land unjustly.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, hearing the petition, noted that past transactions were contrary to Bhoodan Yagna Board regulations.

The court stressed that the land was originally donated to benefit the marginalized and should be allocated to deserving individuals for farming.

It also clarified that while those who have received the land cannot alienate it, they can continue to use it through inheritance.

The court ordered the Revenue Secretary to provide a detailed explanation and adjourned the hearing until March 27.

It directed that the status quo be maintained until then, ensuring no further actions are taken on the disputed land.