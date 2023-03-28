Bhopal: Interfaith duo on bike harassed; girl’s niqab pulled down

An interfaith couple in Madhya Pradesh who were travelling on their bike was halted and heckled by some men on March 26.

The incident took place in Bhopal’s Karond, where the couple, reportedly a Muslim woman and a Hindu man were harassed and shamed publicly for travelling and being a purported couple.

In a video which is doing rounds on social media, some men can be seen cordoning off the motorcycle of a couple and questioning their morality.

The man recording the video forcefully pulls down the girl’s niqaab (veil) stating that he will have to use force against her if she doesn’t reveal her face.

In the video, the man also publicises the locality the man and the woman belong to alongside their religion.

The man alleges that the Hindu man had taken the woman to an OYO (room).