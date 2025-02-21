Bhopal man kills friend for opposing marriage, held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bhopal police arrested a man identified as Vikas Jaiswal in Hyderabad for the murder of his friend Sandeep Prajapati. The accused who had been absconding for two months, was traced to Hyderabad, where he was working as a truck driver under a false identity.

The case began on December 3, 2024, when Sandeep’s father, Suraj Prajapati, filed a missing complaint in Bhopal. The same day, Sandeep’s sister Vandana received a threatening call from Jaiswal, demanding Rs1 lakh for her brother’s release. She recorded the conversation and alerted the police.

Four days later, Sandeep’s body was discovered in Delawadi forest, Sehore district. Police soon identified Jaiswal as the prime suspect.

Upon launching an investigation, a police team tracked the accused to Hyderabad leading to his arrest.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he wanted to marry Sandeep’s cousin Vandana, but Sandeep opposed the match. In retaliation, he conspired with his associates, Utkarsh Chaudhary and Adarsh Chaudhary, to kidnap and murder Sandeep before demanding a ransom to mislead the police.

The accused also admitted to having been married five times and maintaining relationships with multiple women across different states.

Further investigation is ongoing.