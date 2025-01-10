Hyderabad: 20 yrs after marriage, woman killed by in-laws at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of honour killing, an elderly couple killed their daughter-in-law, and successfully managed to keep the murder under wraps for close to two month. The incident took place at Shamshabad in the city’s suburbs.

The victim, Dholie, 38, married Suresh, 40, around 20 years ago. In the first week of November, Dholie came to Shamshabad to discuss issues with her in-laws Ram Tulasi and Ananthi.

Seeing an opportunity to kill the woman who married their son against the wishes of the family members, the couple took their daughter-in-law to an under construction site at Shamshabad and forced her consume toddy laced with poison. The victim died after drinking the toddy and the couple with the help of an accomplice buried her body at the site.

After killing Dholie, Ram Tulsai and Ananthi in a bid to avoid suspicion approached the police along with their son and lodged a complaint.

On November 10 last year, a case was booked at the Shamshabad police station. On January 8, a relative of Dholie came to Shamshabad and met her children who were staying with Ram Tulasi and Ananthi.

After observing some contradictions in their statements they informed the police which then interrogated the trio who admitted to having killed the woman and buried her body in an underconstruction site. Suresh’s parents told police that they had been against the marriage of their son with Dholie since the beginning and she was regularly harassing him.

The police removed the body using earth movers and it was found in a highly decomposed state.