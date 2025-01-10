Bus enroute to Hyderabad collides with truck, 4 migrant workers killed

The accident occurred at 4 am in the morning when the bus carrying 32 passengers hit a stationary truck from behind.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 10th January 2025 11:24 am IST
Telangana: Four migrant workers on way to Hyderabad die in bus accident
Accident on the Suryapet- Khammam highway

Hyderabad: Four migrant workers died in a bus accident in Telangana on the Suryapet-Khammam highway on Friday, January 10. The bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred at the Ailapur village in the Chivvemla mandal of the district. The bus passengers were migrant workers coming to Hyderabad to earn their livelihood from Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred when the bus carrying 32 passengers hit a truck loaded with sand parked on the roadside from behind. “All the passengers were migrant labourers travelling from Odisha to Hyderabad for work,” a police official was quoted by IANS.

A video of the damaged bus has been shared on social media platform X.

(With inputs from IANS)

