Bus enroute to Hyderabad collides with truck, 4 migrant workers killed

Hyderabad: Four migrant workers died in a bus accident in Telangana on the Suryapet-Khammam highway on Friday, January 10. The bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred at the Ailapur village in the Chivvemla mandal of the district. The bus passengers were migrant workers coming to Hyderabad to earn their livelihood from Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred when the bus carrying 32 passengers hit a truck loaded with sand parked on the roadside from behind. “All the passengers were migrant labourers travelling from Odisha to Hyderabad for work,” a police official was quoted by IANS.

A video of the damaged bus has been shared on social media platform X.

Telangana: A road accident occurred in Suryapet district when a private travel bus collided with a parked lorry on the Suryapet-Khammam highway. Four people, including two women, died on the spot, and 17 others were injured. The bus was traveling from Odisha to Hyderabad. The… pic.twitter.com/0IH5sJk5zW — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2025

(With inputs from IANS)