Telangana: Dalit man beaten by police officers in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A Dalit man in Nuthankal village of Telangana’s Suryapet district was allegedly beaten up by two police officers.

The incident occurred on the night of December 31. However, a video of the Dalit man, Ramu, emerged on social media platforms on Wednesday showing him talking to an official.

The video also shows his severe injuries around his arms and legs while his family members cry in the background.

According to Ramu, he was standing in front of his house when two police officers approached him. They questioned him why he was standing to which Ramu replied it was his house.

A verbal fight followed after which the police officers took him to the station and beat him, Ramu alleged.

Siasat.com spoke to the Suryapet police officer who said that an inquiry has been set up to investigate the matter. However, the officer refused to give further details.