Bhopal: Meat shops to remain shut a day before Eid for Cheti Chand

Bhopal: Meat shops in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal were ordered to remain closed one day before Eid on the occasion of the religious festival Cheti Chand on Friday, March 20.

Cheti Chand marks the start of the Lunar Hindu Year for Sindhi Hindus.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Thursday, March 19, issued a notice informing citizens that meat shops are to remain shut on several upcoming Hindu festivals. One of these occasions happens to precede Eid, leading to the ban on meat sales and coinciding with festival preparations.

Meat shops within the Bhopal Municipal Corporation will also remain closed for other forthcoming religious events, including Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Buddha Jayanti. These fall on Friday, March 27, Tuesday, March 31, and Friday, May 1, respectively.

The Corporation also issued a strict warning to those found selling meat on the restricted dates.

“If anyone is found selling meat on the above-mentioned dates, their license will be cancelled, and police action will be taken,” the corporation said, adding that the meat seller will be held responsible.