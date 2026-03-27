Bhu Bharati Portal to be launched in 5 mandals from April 2: Revenue Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue, Housing, and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday, March 26, announced that the Integrated Bhu Bharati Portal (also known as the Integrated Digital Land Records Management System) will be implemented on a pilot basis in five mandals from April 2.

Holding a review meeting with officials from the Revenue, Survey, Stamps, and Registration departments and the National Informatics Centre at the Secretariat, the minister said that the portal has been developed to provide transparent, simplified, and efficient land-related services to citizens while addressing issues that arose under the previous Dharani system.

As part of the pilot, the new portal will be rolled out for Kosgi in Narayanpet district, Amangal in Rangareddy district, Vatpally in Sangareddy district, Kusumanchi in Khammam district, and Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. It will bring together revenue, survey, and registration services under a single platform, enabling seamless access to land-related information and transactions.

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In line with the Bhu Bharati Act, survey maps will be attached to agricultural lands during registration in these pilot mandals, and a unique ‘Bhudhaar Number’ will be assigned to every survey number, similar to Aadhaar.

This will help to reduce disputes by ensuring a unified identification system for land parcels. Officials have already started conducting re-surveys in villages lacking proper maps, and Bhudhaar numbers have been assigned on a pilot basis, the minister added.

With this portal, farmers will be able to access complete land information by logging in using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Details such as land records (ROR), survey maps, village maps, mutation status, encumbrance certificates (EC), market values, registration documents, and application status will be made available on the portal, the government has said.

Applicants will also receive SMS updates at every stage of the land registration process, from application submission to completion, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“Compared to the Dharani portal, which had 36 modules, the Bhu Bharati system is much more efficient and user-friendly as it consolidates services under a single, unified structure.” Minister Srinivas Reddy said.