Bibinagar Lake, Hyderabadis’ quiet weekend getaway

Hyderabad: Tucked along the Hyderabad–Warangal highway, about 30 km from the city, is the calm Bibinagar Lake, a favourite fishing spot for anglers here.

The lake comes alive on weekends with the flutter of migratory birds, fishing enthusiasts hopping with their long hooks and lines, waiting patiently for a catch or two. “There is a huge deposit of fish in the lake. I have trapped Rohu (Labeo Rohita), Katla (Catla) and Mrigal (Mrigala) during my previous visits,” said an elated Mohd Nayeem, a resident of Malakpet.

Many travel from Old City, Santoshnagar, Amberpet, LB Nagar and Secunderabad with families and friends to spend a quiet afternoon and evening, escaping the city’s hustle and bustle. They also indulge in bird watching and buying fish, usually weighing up to three kilograms.

For the local fishermen, the lake is their source of income. But they do not object to anglers visiting the water body. “They don’t object to fishing activity by the anglers. People can come and practice their hobby,” said Kishore, a local vendor.