Biden approves disaster declaration for Mississippi after deadly tornadoes

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2023 8:23 am IST
Washington: US President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for the southern state of Mississippi after deadly tornadoes.

Biden on early Sunday ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by “severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes” from Friday to Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Twenty-five Mississippians were killed overnight due to this severe weather,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement, warning that a large portion of the state has the potential to see severe storms on Sunday evening.

“Expect damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” the agency tweeted.

