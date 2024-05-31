Biden asks Trump to respect the justice system after he calls the trial ‘rigged’

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Friday called on his predecessor Donald Trump to respect the justice system and not to show reckless and dangerous behaviour on the verdict of a jury that found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself …it was heard by a jury of 12 citizens, 12 Americans tell people like you and millions of Americans who serve on juries. This jury has chosen the same way every jury in America has chosen. After careful deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict. They found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges. Now he has been given the opportunity and he should appeal that decision just like everyone else has an opportunity. That’s how the American system of justice works,” Biden said.

In his first public remarks after Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Biden slammed Trump for his comments on the jury’s decision and claiming that the trial was rigged.

“It is reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“Our justice system should be respected and we should never allow anyone to tear it down, it’s as simple as that,” said the president.

Earlier in New York, Trump described the trial as unfair and rigged.

“As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side. They were literally crucified by this man, who looks like an angel, but he’s really a devil,” Trump told reporters in New York.