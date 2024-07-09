Biden dares detractors to challenge him at Democratic convention

Washington: US President Joe Biden dared his detractors on Monday to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month, amidst increasing voices from within his own party colleagues that he should step down from the November 5 presidential election.

Biden, 81, who has been attacked by his own party colleagues after his poor performance at the Atlanta debate on June 27 against his Republican rival Donald Trump, adopted a defiant approach on Monday. He called the popular “Morning Joe” show challenging his opponents to bring this issue in Chicago next month. Later in the evening, he told his national finance committee members that he is done talking about the debate.

“We need to move forward. Look, we have roughly 40 days till the convention, 120 days till the election. We cannot waste any more time being distracted,” Biden said in a private call with donors on Monday, according to a recording obtained by Politico.

“I have one job and that is to beat Donald Trump. I am absolutely certain I am the best person to be able to do that. So we are done talking about the debate, it is time to put Trump in a bulls eye,” the president said, according to Politico.

Earlier in the day, he gave a phone interview to MSNBC.

“I am getting so frustrated by the elites — now I am not talking about you guys — the elites in the party, ‘Oh, they know so much more.’ Any of these guys that do not think I should run, run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention,” Biden told the news channel.

During the interview, Biden asserted that he will be the Democratic nominee. “I am not going to explain anymore about what I should or I should not do. I am running. I am running, and if you want to stop me, come…,” he said.