Biden, Harris lead US in mourning loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse

Washington: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led the country in mourning the victims of the devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short, Biden said.

The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between their citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people, Biden said in a statement.

We stand with the people of India who are mourning the victims of the devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat. Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones and all those impacted, Harris said in a tweet.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations and a member of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, said she was devastated by the high number of deaths caused by the bridge collapse.

I’m heartbroken to learn that many of those killed are children, women and the elderly. India is a dear friend and ally of the United States, and we stand with its people during this terrible time of tragedy and sorrow, Meng said.

I thank the first responders who have worked to save lives, and I’m keeping all who are impacted in my thoughts and prayers, especially those who have lost family members, said the Congresswoman.

The United States is deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

Our hearts are with the people of India, and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The United States stands with our Indian partners during this difficult time, he said.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Senator Jim Risch said his prayers are with those affected by the tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat.

The US stands by its partner and friend India during this difficult time, he said.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the US is deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat on Sunday. Our condolences go out to the victims of this terrible tragedy and their families, and the United States stands with our Indian partners and has offered support to the government of India.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Menendez said as victims, loved ones, and Indian authorities pursue answers, the US must support efforts to swiftly and thoroughly examine this tragedy and ensure this does not happen again.