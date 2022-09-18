Biden nominate veteran diplomat as US ambassador to UAE

US President Joe Biden has nominated veteran diplomat Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong to be the next US ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The White House said in a press statement on Friday, that Biden announced his intention to nominate a number of individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration, referring to Strong’s nomination for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Emirates.

The statement pointed out that Strong is a professional member of the senior diplomatic corps with the rank of Minister Counselor, and currently works as Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

White House said in its statement that Strong “previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission, as well as Chargé d’Affairs at the United States Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, and prior to that, the Secretary was Counsellor for Political and Military Affairs at the United States Embassy in Baghdad.”

She also worked as a political advisor for ID 34 and ID 1, the multinational division in southern Iraq, and is fluent in Arabic, Czech, Polish, French, German, Russian and Bosnian, according to the White House.

Strong has prior experience working in Poland, Prague, Czech Republic, and in Barbados. She received her BA from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, and her MA from the University of California, Berkeley.