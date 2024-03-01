Biden, Qatari leader urge ceasefire, humanitarian aid after Gaza tragedy

Washington: President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed deep concern over the “tragic and alarming incident” leading to the loss of over 100 lives, according to the health ministry in Gaza, the White House said on Thursday.

In a statement released, the White House highlighted the leaders’ shared grief and emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire deal and increased humanitarian assistance.

The White House readout of the call between President Biden and Emir Al-Thani stated, “Both leaders grieved the loss of civilian lives and agreed that this incident underscored the urgency of bringing negotiations to a close as soon as possible and expanding the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”

The devastating chaos unfolded as Israeli troops opened fire on hungry Palestinian civilians gathered around food aid trucks, as reported by CNN.

In their discussions, President Biden and Emir Al-Thani addressed not only the immediate need for a ceasefire but also efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

“They agreed that Hamas should release the hostages it is holding without delay,” the White House wrote, adding, “The leaders underscored that the release of hostages would result in an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza over a period of at least six weeks. They exchanged views on how such a prolonged period of calm could then be built into something more enduring.”

The two also talked about getting more humanitarian assistance into Gaza “and how the ceasefire under the hostage deal would further help enable those efforts and ensure that assistance reached civilians in need throughout Gaza.”

Simultaneously, the US State Department expressed condolences for the lives lost and the injuries sustained in the aid site tragedy in northern Gaza. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a briefing, lamented the loss of innocent Palestinian lives over the past nearly five months, emphasising the need for answers from Israel as an investigation is underway.

We have been in touch with the Israeli government since early this morning and understand that an investigation is underway,” he said.

Addressing conflicting reports about the incident, Miller affirmed the US awareness that a commercial convoy, not associated with the UN, was delivering aid. Aerial footage depicting the desperation on the ground underscored the gravity of the situation. Miller urged Israel to permit the entry of more assistance into Gaza through multiple access points, underscoring the importance of safe and secure aid distribution.

Highlighting the necessity of “a potential temporary ceasefire,” Miller stressed its role in facilitating aid delivery. He noted the ongoing efforts, conducted day and night, through calls between President Biden and leaders in Egypt and Qatar.

The tragic incident, resulting in at least 104 casualties and over 760 injuries, has ignited a diplomatic urgency to address the immediate crisis in Gaza and work towards a sustainable resolution that ensures the well-being of the affected civilians, CNN reported.