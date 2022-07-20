BIE undecided about Chanchalguda Junior College’s future

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (BIE) is undecided about Chanchalguda Jr College’s future.

The officials of the board have not reached any conclusion regarding the continuation of the government Junior College, Chanchalguda. Admission, however, in the college is going on under shamiyana in spite of the GHMC notice for eviction of the building.

According to the college authorities, more than 200 admissions were taken during the past 2 days and guardians of the students are seeking admission forms to admit their children in this college.

It is being said that the college authorities met the local MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah on Tuesday and apprised him of the situation. The MLA assured the college authorities that the place of the college shall not be changed and the education shall be continued at the same premises.

The college authorities say that with minor repair work and draining of rainwater the building can be used for years. There are other buildings in the compound of the college that can be used for conducting the classes.

The parent of the student insists that the education must be continued on the same premises after repairing in order to save the drop out of the students.

The students and their guardians are hopeful that the officials of the intermediate board and the MP and MLA of the areas will help stop shifting this old college from its current premises. College officials say that if the college is shifted to another location the number of students will be decreased drastically.