Big B asks a question on Hyderabad in KBC 14, can you answer?

Hyderabad: Sony TV’s game-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 14 (KBC 14) is now heading towards its finale. One of the most-watched shows on Indian TV is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and it premiered on August 7. Over the last 3 months, we saw Big B welcoming several amazing contestants and also eminent celebrities, who took over the hot seat and played the game.

In the December 1 episode of KBC 14, Dwarkajit Mandale, a paan seller by profession, was seen taking over the heat sot opposite Big B. He impressed the audience and the host with his game. Mandale took home Rs 12L as his prize money.

The question that made Dwarkajit Mandale win a whopping amount of Rs 12L was related to Hyderabad. Check it out here.

After whom is the National Police Academy (NPA), a civil services training institution based in Hyderabad, named? A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

B. VK Krishna Menon

C. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

D. Jawaharlal Nehru

The contestant goes for option A and wins the amount.

Mandale fails to answer Rs 25L question and quits the game.