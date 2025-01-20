Big B bids goodbye to his lavish duplex home, check price

Mumbai: Bollywood actors are showing more interest in real estate and investments, with many buying or selling high-value properties. Amitabh Bachchan has now joined this trend by selling his luxurious duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs. 83 crore.

This sale is a huge success for the Bollywood icon, as he purchased the property in April 2021 for Rs. 31 crore. The duplex saw an impressive 168% increase in value in just four years, highlighting the growing demand for premium real estate in Mumbai.

The duplex is located in The Atlantis, a luxury residential project in Oshiwara. It has a built-up area of over 5,700 square feet, a carpet area of 5,185 square feet, and an expansive 4,800-square-foot terrace. The property also comes with six mechanized car parking spaces, making it a highly desirable home.

Before the sale, the duplex was rented out to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021. She paid Rs. 10 lakh in monthly rent with a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh.

This sale is one of many successful investments made by the Bachchan family. Between 2020 and 2024, they invested nearly Rs. 200 crore in properties across Mumbai, including apartments and commercial spaces.

The Atlantis is a prime location, close to celebrity hotspots like Lokhandwala and Juhu, which makes it a favorite among Bollywood stars.