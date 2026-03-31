Big B says ‘inner voice’ key to navigating polluted information age

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reflected on the overwhelming surge of information in today’s world, noting that the line between truth and falsehood is increasingly blurred, often getting lost in the noise of external influences, leaving individuals in a constant search for clarity.

The thespian took to his blog and spoke about how, in an age of multiple information sources, individuals are often left confused between what is true, untrue, or merely perceived as genuine. He likened this journey to navigating through “sandstorms and quicksand,” where the search for clarity becomes increasingly difficult.

Big B wrote:“… you read a bit , but see more .. information is important and with the multiple avenues available, each informer , either personal or formal is seen with various thoughts – true , untrue .. genuine or not .. who to go to confirm this ..”

“.. and this where the aberration begins to develop – until the distant ..oasis of hope and clear water is seen or approached, through sand storms , quick sands and the like .”

According to him, even when one believes they have reached an “oasis” of truth, it may turn out to be polluted, prompting yet another cycle of doubt and search.

He added: “… so you get to the oasis , to discover that the essence of its presence is polluted .. and swiftly the search for another is initiated …”

Reflecting on human instincts, he noted that while everyone possesses an ‘inner’ guide, most tend to rely on the ‘outer’ influences. While such external reliance may yield results, he warned that these outcomes too can be flawed or tainted.

“One is ever driven by the thoughts of the ‘inner’ .. each of us possess it, but generally go with the ‘outer’ .. It may bring results , but they too could be polluted ..!!! So you stop .. and wait ..”

“Wait till the ‘inner’ wakes up and guides you to that desired destination .. Often the destination is not the achievement, by the ‘outer’ .. And this where the mind fills itself with, either one , resulting in the search again .. Each day is not as easy as made out,” Big B wrote.