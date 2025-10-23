Big B shares family photo with Aishwarya, Abhishek and others

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful family photograph featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan among others, extending heartfelt Diwali greetings to his fans.

Big B took to Instagram, where he shared the picture which also featured his daughter Shweta Bachchan along with Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

For the caption, he wrote: “Happy (happy face emoji) + Diwali (diya emoji) = Happy Diwali.”

This comes when rumours of the actress’ reported separation from husband Abhishek Bachchan, which keeps making rounds. However, the couple keep making public appearances together. The speculations of their separation started when the couple arrived separately at an event in the city.

Earlier this month, the cine icon celebrated his 83rd birthday and Aishwarya sent her best wishes to her father-in-law on her daughter Aaradhya’s behalf.

She shared a heartwarming picture of the icon and her daughter.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God bless always”.

On the work front, Amitabh will be narrating the opening scene in Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘120 Bahadur’, which draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-Sino war.

The revelation of Big B lending his voice to the film was made during an episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The episode features Farhan and his father, the legendary screenwriter, Javed Akhtar. The two also celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday on the sets of the show.

Farhan then spoke about the Battle of Rezang La and the brave soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese forces. Later, Farhan requests Amitabh Bachchan for a favour, to narrate the opening sequence of their film.

He said, “Our film begins with a narrator’s voice that explains what exactly happened during Rezang La. If you could please be the narrator for our opening, it would be an honour”.

‘120 Bahadur’ has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, and draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-Sino war. Farhan essays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film. The brave Major along with his soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment stood shoulder to shoulder against overwhelming enemy forces.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, and Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios, the film is set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.