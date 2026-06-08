Big B talks about life before modern conveniences, adapting to changes

Mumbai: Bollywood’s “Shahenshah” Amitabh Bachchan has written a note talking about witnessing the dramatic evolution of technology across generations.

“…An enlightened day .. filled with the knowledge unknown to me , simply because we came from the era of the 1942’s , when due to the circumstances we grew up in, due to limited means .. and the ignorance of inventions and its making … (sic).”

“When you have lived through that period of the unknown , or the limitations that it produced , it is difficult for the new generation to assimilate what we mean .. at times .. they are right .. but so are we ..(sic)”

The megastar took to his blog and looked back at a time when telephones, refrigerators, and air-conditioners were luxuries beyond reach. He also spoke about the wonder and excitement that accompanied each new invention.

“When you don’t know what a telephone is and you do not possess one .. when you do not know what a frigidaire is and do not have one .. when you do not know what air-conditioning is and do not have one .. and when the possession comes after your means improve, it is baffling and perplexing for this generation to wonder our excitement and exclaim, if we are sane or not…”

Acknowledging the gap in understanding between generations, he noted that while today’s youth may find such excitement hard to relate to, they too will one day experience similar amazement as technology continues to advance.

“But soon, and that can happen most shortly , the way tech progress storms its way through, this very generation shall be facing similar astonishment to new and fresh adventurous discoveries ..(sic).”

The icon added that even at his age, he remains eager to “play catch up” and embrace the modern world rather than simply watch it pass by.

“It is the desire and the absolute determined thought word and deed for us at this age to play ‘catch up’ .. .. many may not wish to .. perhaps just sit back and allow the World to go by… (sic)”

“Many however still wish to be educated on this modernisation process, not necessarily to have the ability to contribute to it , but have the will to luxuriate in the present circumstance .. YES … NO .. two of the most expressions to be expressed..”