Big Bad Wolf: World’s biggest book sale event returns to Dubai

Dubai: The ‘Big Bad Wolf’, which is the biggest book sale event in the world, has returned to Dubai with an array of incredible deals for bibliophiles.

The sale returned for its fifth edition at Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City on Friday, March 1 and will run until Sunday, March 10 from 10 am to 12 am.

More than two million books are available for purchase with discounts of up to 75 percent.

The sale covers a number of genres, topics, and age groups, including books on business, art, and design, as well as cookbooks and illustrated children’s titles.

Big Bad Wolf, founded in 2009 by BookXcess founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, promotes global reading and English literacy, first held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It has visited 37 cities in 15 countries so far, including Pakistan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and the UAE.