Atrangi Holi Fest 2024 set to take place in Dubai today

The much-anticipated Atrangi Holi Fest 2024 is all set to take place at The SQUARE located in Dubai Sports City on Sunday, March 3 from 12 pm to 10 pm UAE time.

The 10-hour Holi celebration with 10 artists, organized by UV Events & Plush Nightlife, promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

GOA’s Bollywood Queen, Bhumicka Singhh, will headline the festival, featuring DJ Lady Barot and live Dholis to keep audiences captivated.

The event will be enhanced by local favorite DJs Carlos, Manoj, Nitesh, Gautam, Harry, Rahul Kateja, Twiins Project, Brown Munda, Niel & VJ Jacob.

It will also also feature numerous food stalls, catering to diverse tastes of festival-goers, adding to its allure.

Additionally, the event will feature herbal colours, ensuring a safe and eco-friendly celebration.

It is noteworthy that the event strictly prohibits outside colors, water guns, food, and beverages to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase on Platinumlist and there’s just less than one hour available for grabs, so act fast to secure your spot.

How to get there?

To reach Dubai Sports City, drive on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and take the necessary exit to Hessa Street (D61). Look for signs or landmarks for your destination.