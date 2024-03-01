Dubai bans e-scooters in metro, tram; here’s why

Dubai has announced a ban on the use of e-scooters inside the metro and tram starting from Friday, March 1.
“To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1,” Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) wrote on X.
It also used the hashtag ‘Your safety our priority’.
However, Dubai Metro is still allowing passengers to transport foldable bicycles on trains and trams.
On Thursday, February 29, the RTA have unveiled a robot to detect bicycle and electric scooter violations, set to be trialled in March.
The trial operation’s initial phase will commence in the Jumeirah 3 beach area.