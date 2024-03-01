Dubai bans e-scooters in metro, tram; here’s why

Dubai Metro is still allowing passengers to transport foldable bicycles on trains and trams.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:22 pm IST
Dubai bans e-scooters in metro, tram; here's why
Representative image (Photo: Jonas Jacobsson)

Dubai has announced a ban on the use of e-scooters inside the metro and tram starting from Friday, March 1.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1,” Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) wrote on X.

Also Read
Dubai to start smart robot trial to detect bicycle, e-scooter violations

It also used the hashtag ‘Your safety our priority’.

MS Education Academy

However, Dubai Metro is still allowing passengers to transport foldable bicycles on trains and trams.

On Thursday, February 29, the RTA have unveiled a robot to detect bicycle and electric scooter violations, set to be trialled in March.

The trial operation’s initial phase will commence in the Jumeirah 3 beach area.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button