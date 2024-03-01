Dubai bans e-scooters in metro, tram; here’s why

Dubai has announced a ban on the use of e-scooters inside the metro and tram starting from Friday, March 1.

“To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1,” Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) wrote on X.

It also used the hashtag ‘Your safety our priority’.

To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of E-scooters inside #DubaiMetro and #DubaiTram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1, 2024. #YourSafetyOurPriority — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 29, 2024

However, Dubai Metro is still allowing passengers to transport foldable bicycles on trains and trams.

Thank you for contacting us. Kindly note that only foldable bicycles without any batteries are allowed inside The Dubai Metro and Tram cabins. These bicycles must adhere to the size regulations for luggage and should be stored in the designated luggage area within the train.… — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 1, 2024

On Thursday, February 29, the RTA have unveiled a robot to detect bicycle and electric scooter violations, set to be trialled in March.

The trial operation’s initial phase will commence in the Jumeirah 3 beach area.