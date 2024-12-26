Big blow to Sreeleela, she is out from one more big Telugu film

Hyderabad: One of Telugu cinema’s brightest talents Sreeleela continues to make waves in the industry despite some recent shakeups in her filmography. Known for her dazzling performances, stunning looks, and exceptional dance skills, Sreeleela has quickly established herself as a fan favorite.

After an exceptionally busy 2023, the actress chose a more measured approach in 2024, focusing on fewer but high-quality projects.

Sreeleela ousted from Anaganaga Oka Raju

Latest update has it that Sreeleela has been replaced in the upcoming Telugu film Anaganaga Oka Raju. The movie, starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, was initially set to feature the actress as the female lead. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she has been replaced by Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Earlier Replacements

This isn’t the first time Sreeleela has faced such changes. She was also replaced in Varun Dhawan’s Bollywood comedy, with the role going to Pooja Hegde. Additionally, the actress had to exit Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated spy thriller VD12 due to date clashes.

Sreeleela’s Upcoming Projects

Despite these setbacks, Sree Leela remains in high demand and has several promising projects lined up. Her current slate includes:

Mass Jathara with Ravi Teja

Robinhood with Nithiin

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, where production is still ongoing

SK25, a project that has generated significant buzz

As 2025 kicks off, all eyes are on Sree Leela to see how she bounces back and continues to charm audiences with her talent and dedication.