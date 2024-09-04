Big blow to Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), set to hit the big screens on September 5, is already making waves with its record-breaking advance bookings. With just three days left until its grand release, this Tamil Pan-India blockbuster is gearing up for an impressive Day 1 business across the country.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT has already sold approximately 3.68 lakh tickets for its opening day, generating Rs 7.94 crore in pre-sales without blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the total leaps to a remarkable Rs 10.52 crore, positioning GOAT as one of the highest-grossing pre-sale Tamil films of 2024. It’s expected to surpass Indian 2 in advance bookings, making it the biggest Tamil film pre-release record this year.

Focusing on regional performances, Hyderabad theaters have obtained permission for a special sixth show in select theaters, including an exclusive 4 AM screening for eager fans. However, despite these developments, advance bookings in Hyderabad are surprisingly low compared to Vijay’s previous release Leo.

Hyderabad has listed 425 shows, generating around Rs 66 lakhs with a 20% occupancy rate. Across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, there are 1,422 shows booked, with pre-sales amounting to Rs. 1.62 crore.

In Bengaluru, the film has raked in Rs 6.34 crore with 33% occupancy. Chennai leads the charge with a whopping Rs 4.74 crore, boasting an impressive 98% occupancy.

While Chennai is seeing near-sold-out shows, Hyderabad’s numbers are more moderate, indicating mixed demand in different regions. However, with the buzz surrounding the release, the numbers are expected to rise as the release date approaches.