Hyderabad: This summer has been slow for Telugu cinema. With no films from big stars, theatres are mostly running Tier-2 hero films, Tamil dubbed movies, and some old hit re-releases. While a few of these re-releases are doing okay, most of them are only getting average response.

But everything was about to change in June. Pawan Kalyan’s big film “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” is set to release, and the industry was hoping to see a big jump in collections.

Right then, came a shocking decision from theatre owners — they have decided to shut down theatres from June 1 if their demands are not met.

Theatre Owners Demand New System

Theatre owners from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana met in Hyderabad and decided to close theatres from June 1. They are unhappy with the rent system, where they get a fixed amount no matter how the film performs. Instead, they want a percentage-based system, where they get a share from the ticket sales.

Exhibitors expressed concern that the rising costs of theater operations, coupled with the existing rental system, are causing substantial losses. “We can no longer run theaters on a rental basis. We need a share in the revenue through a percentage system. Only then will operations be financially sustainable,” they reportedly stated.

In the meeting, over 60 exhibitors joined hands with top producers like Dil Raju and Suresh Babu. The owners said they are losing money because of fewer people coming to theatres and high electricity and maintenance costs.

June Movies in Danger

If the shutdown happens, it could affect some big films releasing in June:

Thug Life – June 5

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – June 12

Kubera – June 20

Kannappa – June 27

These movies were expected to bring back big crowds, but now their release may face problems.

Theatre owners are planning to send an official letter to all producers. More meetings are expected soon. If both sides don’t agree, the return of big films in June might not happen as planned.