Big brother protecting Telangana Congress leaders from ED: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Sunday, October 13, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of being in a nexus, alleging a lack of action over the recent Enforcement Department (ED) raids at the residence of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

KTR said that though the Congress party and the BJP are rivals in Delhi, “they seem to share a hidden bond in Telangana”. KTR said, “Despite ED raids on Congress leaders in the state, BJP leaders have maintained a conspicuous silence.”

The ex-IT minister claimed that during the raid conducted by the ED at Congress leader and minister P Srinivas’ residence, on September 27, hundreds of crores of rupees were reportedly found. KTR alleged that despite this, neither the ED nor the BJP has “made a statement” over it.

The BRS second-in-command also called foul play over the ED’s revelation of Rupees 40 crore, linked to the Valmiki scam in Karnataka was allegedly funnelled to the Telangana congress during the Parliamentary elections.

KTR alleged that a “Big Brother” ensures that there is impunity from the ED for the Congress leaders in the state, alleging a deeper political conspiracy to be happening behind the curtains.

KTR’s comments came a day after Telangana Congress (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that many BRS and BJP legislators are in touch with the Congress party and are ready to join Congress after Dasar, and alleged BRS and BJP of being involved in “shady deals” with each other.