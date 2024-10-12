More BRS & BJP leaders to join after Dasara: Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Pradesh Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud remarked that more Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are set to join the party after the Dasara festivities.

He made the statement while addressing the media at Congress state headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, October 11.

The TPCC chief said that many more legislators from TRS and BJP are in touch with the Congress party, and their induction into the party is kept on hold due to “internal reasons”, which would be dealt with after Dasara.

During the press meet, he accused the BRS and the BJP of making “shady deals”, pointing to the BRS leader K Kavitha being given bail in the alleged liquor scam, before the Aam Aadmi party leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

The TPCC president accused the BRS and the BJP of collectively trying to “destabilise” the Congress government in Telangana.

Congress to not take action against Konda Surekha

Responding to the controversy regarding state Forest and Environment minister Konda Surekha’s controversial statements about Tollywood’s Akkineni family and actress Samantha, the TPCC chief said that the party is not to take any disciplinary actions against the her

Mahesh Goud said that the minister has tendered an unconditional apology to the concerned persons, and that the high command of the party did not seek any explanations for the statements minister Surekha has made.

The TPCC chief added that the minister should have not made those comments against the Tollywood family. The party had distanced itself from the minister’s comment during the storm it had cooked up in the state.

The TPCC chief further alleged that BRS leaders targeted and spread misinformation against the women members in the state cabinet, including Seethakka and Konda Surekha.

‘BJP has no moral grounds to speak for the poor’

The TPCC president lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of increasing the financial burden of the common people, highlighting the price hike of essential commodities in the last decade, with the BJP being in power at the Centre.

“BJP has no moral grounds to speak for the poor. The BJP is enabling Ambanis and Adanis to loot this country”, said the TPCC president Mahesh Goud.

State Congress to form new executive committee

Speaking further, Mahesh Goud said that the Congress party will announce the new TPCC executive committee, comprising the party’s new state leadership, within a month.

Goud added that the party had planned to send its nominations to the party’s high command before Dasara, which got delayed due to recently concluded assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

‘Civil society backs Musi rejuvenation project’

When asked about the criticisms against the government’s Musi River rejuvenation project, Goud dismissed the criticisms and claimed that civil society organisations in Hyderabad are standing with the project.

He stated that the government are in conversation with various stakeholders in the society and is going forward with the project.

“The Congress government is committed to improving the river’s embankments without causing hardship to the poor dwellers of the riverbanks,” he added.