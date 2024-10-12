Solar pumps will eliminate electricity costs for Telangana farmers: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, October 12, revealed plans to install solar pump sets at no cost for borewells across the state.

This initiative aims to provide additional income for farmers by eliminating electricity costs and allowing them to sell surplus power generated from solar panels back to the grid.

During the inauguration of a 2.5 MW biomass power plant at the oil palm factory in Ashwaraopet, Bhatti expressed optimism about the new energy policy being implemented by the Telangana government.

He stated, “We will set up solar pump sets for farmers’ borewells at government expense. This means farmers will not incur any electricity costs, and they can earn extra income by supplying surplus electricity from solar panels to the grid.”

The deputy chief minister emphasized that this pilot project would initially be launched in select villages, focusing on rooftop solar installations.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to renewable energy, noting that plans are underway to establish 20,000 MW of green energy capacity in Telangana.

On crop insurance, loan waiver

In addition to the solar initiative, Bhatti addressed other agricultural support measures, including the government’s commitment to cover crop insurance premiums and allocate Rs 73,000 crores in the state budget for the agricultural sector.

He remarked on the unprecedented loan waivers provided by the government and criticized opposition parties for their negative stance on these initiatives.

Following his announcement, an awareness seminar was held for oil palm farmers in Ashwaraopet, featuring agricultural scientists who educated farmers on crop expansion techniques.

The event was attended by several ministers and local legislators, underscoring the government’s focus on enhancing agricultural productivity through innovative solutions and sustainable practices.