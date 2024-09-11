100% solar: TGSPDCL takes up survey in Telangana CM’s village

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has initiated a pilot project aimed at converting villages to be entirely solar-powered, starting with Kondareddypalli in the Nagarkurnool district. A survey was taken up in the village as part of it.

Kondareddypalli is the birthplace of the chief minister.

The chief minister has instructed officials to implement pilot projects in two villages, one under the southern discom and another under the northern discom.

With a view to encouraging farmers to go for solar energy, chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the energy officials to distribute free solar pump sets.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to coordinate with other departments and consider the feasibility of generating solar energy by installing solar panels in vacant government lands belonging to various government departments.

He also directed the officials to encourage people to use solar stoves instead of gas cylinders, and to rope in the women from self-help groups for manufacturing solar stoves, which he said, could also be used in the tribal areas.

