Big B’s advice for married couples amid Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce talks

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have recently been at the center of swirling rumors regarding their marriage. Speculations of a rough patch in their relationship have gained momentum due to their separate public appearances and subtle hints on social media. Despite the growing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from the couple regarding any marital discord.

Amidst this backdrop of speculation, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek’s father, offered a piece of advice to married couples on the popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During an episode featuring contestant Dipali Soni, who shared her love story and joy of making social media reels with her husband, Big B encouraged all couples to embrace similar practices. “Wherever you go, make a reel,” he advised, suggesting that such gestures help keep the romance alive in a marriage.

The rumors of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation intensified following their individual arrivals at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding. Adding fuel to the fire, Abhishek Bachchan’s recent activity on Instagram caught the public’s eye when he liked a post discussing the rising trend of “grey divorces,” raising eyebrows among fans and the media alike.

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai (Instagram)

The post, shared by author Heena Khandelwal, explored the emotional complexities and increasing prevalence of divorces among couples over 50. The caption accompanying an image of broken hearts highlighted the challenges faced by long-term partners as they part ways later in life.

While the separation rumors continue to make headlines, fans and well-wishers are left to speculate as they await any official statement from the Bachchan family.