Big B’s Arabian dance video earns him new name ‘Sheikh Amitabh ‘

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently met the biggest stars of the football world in Saudi Arabia, has been in the news since then. The actor was invited to Saudi capital Riyadh as the chief guest for the star-studded football match and he shared the video of the event with his fans on social media platforms.

Another video featuring Amitabh Bachchan from his trip to Saudi has been making the rounds on social media. In the video, shared by the Instagram page ‘memes.of.jeddah,’ Amitabh can be seen dancing with local people in the country. He is seen grooving to an Arabian song while dressed in a green and white hoodie.

However, despite his efforts, some fans are finding Amitabh’s dancing to the Arabic music a bit awkward, leading to some social media reactions. Several social media users referred the actor by a new nickname “Amitabh Sheikh. One hilarious comment read, “Amitabh Sheikh, father of Abhisheikh.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s arabian dance video lands him with a new arabic nicknames. Check out comments below.

The Piku actor also bagged Lifetime Achievement Award’ at 2023 Joy Awards for his contributions to Indian cinema. He expressed his gratitude and priasied Saudi hospitality in his speech while receiving the award.

In his speech, the actor said, I’ve always believed that cinema is a medium of entertainment, and it is a medium that brings people together and integrates human society. We come from different walks of life and come from different paths of the world, but when we watch something, we laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same things. We come together on one platform.”

Amitabh was accompanied by his family members during his visit to Saudi Arabia. He was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.