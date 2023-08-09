Big Catch: NIA nabs US-based arms supplier connected to Moosewala’s murder

New Delhi: In a significant development, a team comprising officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed a US-based international arms supplier and one of the masterminds behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A source said Dharmnojot Singh Kahlon, who was wanted in a UAPA case, has been apprehended from California.

“Kahlon is a close associate of gangsters Goldy Brar and Laurence Bishnoi. He had supplied weapons, including AK 47 rifles, for the murder of Moosewala who was gunned down in Punjab in May last year,” the source said.

The source also said that Kahlon supplies weapons to both Indian and international gangsters.

“The authorities are establishing contact with the FBI to bring him back to India. He has been nabbed in California. A lookout circular was issued against him,” the source said.

According to sources, the Special Cell, Punjab Police and the NIA were searching for Kahlon, who hails from Amritsar.

“He was the trusted arms supplier of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. It was Bhagwanpuria who established contact between Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Kahlon,” the source said.

Jailed gangster Bishnoi had also disclosed that a US-based man supplied weapons for his gang