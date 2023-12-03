BIG fat Tollywood wedding on Dec 6, details inside

Hyderabad: South Indian actor and producer Abhiram Daggubati is set to tie knot with Prathyusha Chaparala in a grand ceremony. Abhiram is the son of Daggubati Suresh Babu and brother of Rana Daggubati. The wedding will take place in SriLanka in a luxurious resort.

Yes, the Daggubati family has chosen the luxurious 5- star resort which is nestled in the scenic landscapes of SriLanka. The wedding is set to take place on December 6 and it is reported that various prominent personalities are set to attend the occasion.

Reports suggest that it will be a star-studded affair where nearly 200 persons will be present. The guests will arrive at the spot in SriLanka on Monday and festivities will span three days. The dinner party will be held on Monday at 8: 30 pm followed by Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday at 4:30 pm. The guests will also enjoy a lavish dinner after the Mehendi ceremony.

It is reported that the wedding ceremony will take place on Wednesday. After the Pellikuthuru ceremony at 10:30 am , the main wedding ceremony will be held at 7 pm. The Sumuhurtham will be held at 8:50 pm. It is also reported that the Daggubati family is planning to host a grand reception in Hyderabad too after coming back from SriLanka.