Big fight between Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants, Asim QUITS

The latest buzz among insiders suggests that Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot got into a major fight during a task

Big fight between Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants, Asim exits
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Fans are left shocked by reports of Asim Riaz being eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It is said that he had a major showdown with host Rohit Shetty, leading to his departure from the show. Since then, fans have been curious to know more about what exactly happened on the sets.

For those unaware, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently being filmed in Romania with all 12 contestants.

Why Did Asim Riaz Leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

The latest buzz among insiders suggests that Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot got into a major fight during a task. The conflict escalated when Abhishek Kumar intervened, making the situation worse. This led to a heated argument with host Rohit Shetty.

Rumors have it that top contenders Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia received the ‘fear fanda’ and were chosen for the first elimination task. Insiders also suggested that no elimination was announced at that time.

Whether Asim Riaz will come back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 or not is still uncertain. Let’s wait and see how the drama unfolds.

What do you think about this situation? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

