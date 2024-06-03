Asim Riaz thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, here’s why

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently being shot in the exotic locations of Romania and the show has been creating a lot of buzz for its updates from the sets. Asim Riaz is one of the most interesting contestants of the latest season and his massive fan following has been waiting for him to see back on the television after a long gap. He was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

However, it seems like fans might not see him in KKK 14 more than one week. Latest reports about Asim’s status on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show have left fans shocked and disappointed.

Asim Riaz Evicted From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

According to latest report in ETimes, Asim Riaz has been eliminated from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Yes, you read that right! It is being said his was ousted from the show after heated argument between him and Rohit.

“After Asim lost in a stunt, a massive showdown between him and host Rohit Shetty ensued, leading to his ouster. He was asked to leave the reality show with immediate effect,” a source informed the news portal.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or Asim Riaz yet.

Other contestants who are taking part in KKK 14 include Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

What’s your take on Asim Riaz’s elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates the show.