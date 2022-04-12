BIG FM set to launch second edition of ‘T20 Mahayodha’ for IPL fans

New Delhi: BIG FM is set to bring back the second season of the campaign ‘T20 Mahayodha’ to coincide with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 12-week sporting and trivia-based extravaganza will see listeners across the network’s 58 stations test their cricketing knowledge. The competition will also give fans a chance for their teams to compete and bring glory to their city.

A statement from BIG FM said that, “In order to participate and win the contest, the listeners must create a team of three by giving it a quirky name and then register themselves for the quiz via (a) WhatsApp application.

“Once the registration is done, they can play and win the quiz at the city level. Four teams from each station will compete every Monday-Thursday with the winners competing in eliminations on Friday. After the City Finale, the ‘Yodhas’ will move further for the ‘Nationals’, where 58 of them will go head-to-head against each other with one of them being crowned the ultimate winner at the Grand Finale of T20 Mahayodha Season 2.

“The contest will feature three rounds for the selections — Front Foot (a rapid-fire round), Let the Buzzer Win – LBW (a buzzer round), and Power Play round.”

Speaking about the contest, Sunil Kumaran, chief brand and digital officer, BIG FM, said, “Having the first season of T20 Mahayodha receive an overwhelming response, we’ve made the season bigger, better and more exciting for cricket fans. This initiative will bring our listeners together for a fun-filled contest where they can participate and win rewards.”

The radio show will also feature extra innings like Actor Calling Actor (ACA), Filmy Fun Facts (trivia about sports-related films), Match Forecast (predictions of players before their performance), The Commentary Box (an expert commentary box for match updates), etc. The property will be promoted on various platforms like on-air, social media, and other digital platforms.