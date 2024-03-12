BIG jump in Rohit Shetty’s salary for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Mumbai: The adrenaline-packed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is gearing up to begin soon, promising fans another thrilling season filled with daring stunts and nerve-wracking challenges. Hosted by the charismatic Rohit Shetty, the show has become a favourite among viewers for its heart-stopping moments and celebrity contestants facing their fears.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming season, reports have been circulating on the internet, revealing exciting details about the premiere date, contestants, and the shooting location. However, the latest update stealing the spotlight is the increase in Rohit Shetty’s remuneration for the new season.

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Salary

Buzz has it that Rohit Shetty, the fearless host, has upped his fee significantly. In the previous season, he reportedly earned over a whopping Rs 50 lakh per episode, showcasing his popularity and contribution to the show. For the upcoming season, rumours suggest that his remuneration might surpass the Rs 50 lakh mark, potentially reaching an impressive Rs 60 to 70 lakhs per episode. This would make his earnings for the entire season soar, possibly crossing the 16+ crore mark.

Given Rohit Shetty’s immense popularity and his integral role in the success of Khatron Ke Khiladi, it seems reasonable that the makers would agree to meet his increased demands. His magnetic presence and ability to push contestants to their limits have made him a beloved figure in the franchise, adding to the overall appeal of the show.

As the excitement builds, fans can expect the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey to kick off around May, with the show likely to hit the screens in July. The casting process is reportedly in full swing, with the production team actively reaching out to various popular celebrities to ensure another season packed with entertainment and nail-biting challenges.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.