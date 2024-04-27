Big News: Kalki 2898 AD to release on THIS date in June

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, has been the talk of the town in film circles. Originally scheduled to release on May 9, the movie’s release has been postponed due to ongoing elections in India.

On Saturday morning, the team behind Kalki 2898 AD teased a major update set to be unveiled at 5 p.m. today. Fans are eagerly awaiting news about this sci-fi extravaganza.

Insiders have now revealed that the update is going to be about the film’s release date, with June 27th reportedly locked in. However, fans will have to wait a few more hours to confirm the accuracy of this information.

The movie features a stellar cast, which includes Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, legendary actor Kamal Haasan, talented performer Deepika Padukone, and the stunning Disha Patani.

After much anticipation and a lengthy production process, fans are eager to see the impact Kalki 2898 AD will make at the box office.