Mumbai: When Dangal hit theatres in 2016, it became a massive success in Bollywood. The film, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, touched millions of hearts. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan, the movie showed the powerful journey of a father training his daughters to win gold for India.

Dangal broke box office records, collecting over Rs. 2,070 crore worldwide. It performed incredibly well in China, making more than Rs. 1,200 crore there alone. This success turned Aamir Khan into a global star and proved that Indian movies can shine on the world stage.

But here’s something many people don’t know — Dangal was banned in Pakistan.

Why Was Dangal Banned in Pakistan?

Recently, Aamir Khan spoke about this during his appearance on the TV show Aap Ki Adalat. He revealed that Pakistan’s censor board agreed to release the movie only if two scenes were removed — the Indian national anthem and the Indian flag shown when Geeta wins a match.

Aamir Khan immediately said no. “Pakistan’s censor board wanted us to remove the Indian flag and national anthem from the scene where Geeta wins a match. They said they won’t release the film unless this is done. I immediately said, ‘Then we won’t release it in Pakistan.’ he shared.

Even though the producers, including Disney, were worried about the business loss, Aamir didn’t change his decision. “I don’t want to remove our national symbols just for money. I have no interest in releasing the film under such conditions,” he added.

Aamir Chose Pride Over Profit

This bold step won the hearts of many Indians. Fans praised Aamir for standing by the country and not giving in for money. Despite not releasing in Pakistan, Dangal became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Now, Aamir Khan is ready to return with Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing on June 20, 2025 — and fans are excited to see him back on the big screen!